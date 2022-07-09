Jayasuriya bags six as Sri Lanka bowl out Australia for 364

Steve Smith made an unbeaten 145 as Australia were all out for 364 on Saturday against Sri Lanka

Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 364, leaving Steve Smith unbeaten on 145 on the second day of the second Test in Galle on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The tourists resumed on 298-5 with Smith and Alex Carey taking their sixth-wicket stand to 77 before Jayasuriya broke through with the score on 329.

Jayasuriya, who took three wickets on the opening day, set a trap for Carey who miscued a reverse sweep to be caught at backward point for 28.

The left-arm spinner soon got Mitchell Starc out for one to become the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take five wickets in an innings on Test debut.

Fast bowler Kasun Rajitha and 'mystery' spinner Maheesh Theekshana also struck as Smith ran out of partners.

Jayasuriya was one of the three Sri Lankan players, along with Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis, to be awarded a first Test cap following a Covid outbreak sidelining several members of the squad.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia's dominance on day one with a third-wicket partnership of 134 as the pair took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Labuschagne hit his first overseas century as he made 104 before being stumped off Jayasuriya.

Smith ended his century drought of 18 months to notch up his 28th Test ton, ending the first day on 109.

The second day's play in the port city had few spectators, with hundreds of protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside the ground.

Sri Lanka is enduring its worst ever economic crisis and much of the public has accused Rajapaksa's government of chronic mismanagement.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days during last week's first Test.

© 2022 AFP