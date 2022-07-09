Portugal fightback salvages Euro 2022 draw with Switzerland

Portugal fought back from 2-0 down to hold Switzerland to a 2-2 draw

Leigh (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a point from their Euro 2022 opener with a 2-2 draw against Switzerland.

Both sides face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages in a group alongside defending champions the Netherlands and Sweden, who are the highest ranked team in the tournament.

The Swiss looked set to give themselves a shot with a blistering start as Coumba Sow fired in a fine strike before Rahel Kiwic headed in from a free-kick.

Portugal would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia's expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But they proved they are not just in England to make up the numbers by scoring twice in seven second half minutes to take a point.

Diana Gomes bundled the ball in on the hour mark and Jessica Silva provided a deft touch to Tatiana Pinto's cross to level.

The Netherlands and Sweden take centre stage in Sheffield later on Saturday in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final won by the Dutch.

