Krejcikova, Siniakova win second Wimbledon women's doubles title

London (AFP) – Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova clinched their second Wimbledon women's doubles title on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.

It was the Czech pair's fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year.

The second seeds also won this year's Australian Open, defeating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their first Wimbledon in 2018.

