Chandimal passes 150 as Sri Lanka extend lead over Australia

Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 153 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test on Monday as Sri Lanka stretched their first innings lead over Australia to 135 runs.

Advertising Read more

The hosts were 499 for eight at the interval in Galle after opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was ruled out with Covid-19, becoming their sixth Sri Lanka player to get the virus during the past two weeks.

Sri Lanka resumed their first innings on 431-6, the overnight pair of Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis adding 68 before left-arm quick bowler Mitchell Starc broke through.

Starc trapped Ramesh lbw for 29 in another inspired spell of bowling and nearly got debutant Maheesh Theekshana caught behind when the umpire gave it out but the batsman successfully reviewed.

Chandimal, who recorded his 13th Test hundred on Sunday, kept chipping away to reach 150 to applause from the crowd.

Skipper Pat Cummins bowled Theekshana for 10 to bring Prabath Jayasuriya, who took six wickets on his Test debut, to the crease.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days at the same venue.

© 2022 AFP