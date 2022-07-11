World, Olympic 400m champion Gardiner out of Eugene

Bahamas star Steven Gardiner, the reigning world and Olympic 400m champion, said Monday he will not compete at the World Athletics Championships that begin Friday due to an inflamed tendon

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Bahamian star Steven Gardiner, the reigning world and Olympic 400m champion, said on Monday he will not defend his crown at the World Athletics Championships that begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

In a posting on Instagram, Gardiner said an inflamed tendon will cause him to miss the showdown at Hayward Field.

"Another global competition but instead of putting on my spikes I've been advised to put on a walking boot due to a UTE Tendon Inflammation," Gardiner posted.

"Unfortunately there will be no Eugene '22 for me! Devastated by the news but I'm thankful for all the blessings in my career so far."

Gardiner won the 2019 world 400m title at Doha in a personal best of 43.48 seconds and captured Tokyo gold last year in 43.85, matching last year's fastest worldwide time.

"I'll now move ahead to obtain the necessary treatment so that I can be 100%," Gardiner said.

"I'm sorry I won't be able to compete. I wish my rivals good health and the very best."

