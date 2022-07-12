War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Eastern Ukraine has been the focal point for a grinding Russian offensive

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Ukraine claims arms depot hit

Kyiv says it has destroyed an arms depot as part of a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian military officials say the strikes in the Kherson region destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles "and a warehouse with ammunition in Nova Kakhovka".

Russian authorities in the city say Ukrainian strikes damaged civilian infrastructure and left at least seven people dead, a toll that could not be independently verified.

EU approves one billion euros in aid

European Union finance ministers approve one billion euros ($1 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine, a first instalment of a promised nine-billion-euro package for Kyiv agreed in May.

"This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure," says Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

'Massive' strikes on southern city

Russian forces launch "massive" strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, with missiles hitting two medical facilities and residential buildings, the city's mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych says.

The regional head, Vitaliy Kim, says 12 people have been wounded in the attacks.

Netherlands pledges weapons

During a visit to Kyiv, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the Netherlands will join other Western allies and send more advanced artillery to the front lines.

But a top US official cautions that Moscow is also receiving a weapons boost, with Iran planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Fast-tracking passports

After Russian President Vladimir Putin passed a decree fast-tracking Russian passports for all Ukrainians, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to open a representative office for separatist authorities in Moscow.

