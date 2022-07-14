Biden talks joint investment with Israel, India, UAE

US President Joe Biden who held joint investment talks on Thursday with Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates

Jerusalem (AFP) – US President Joe Biden held joint investment talks Thursday with Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates, as Washington seeks to counter the global reach of China.

The multilateral summit was convened in Jerusalem where Biden is on his first Middle East tour as president, with leaders from India and the UAE joining remotely.

During the summit the UAE announced it would invest 2 million euros (dollars) in agricultural projects in India, which will supply the land.

Private firms from Israel and the US will be invited to also finance the scheme.

An Indian solar and wind energy project was also discussed in Jerusalem.

Biden joined the summit before speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, during which the president said he wants to secure US interests in the Middle East.

"I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum, a vacuum that is filled by China, and or Russia, against the interest of both Israel and the United States, and many other countries," Biden said.

The president departs for Saudi Arabia on Friday, following talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

