Daly calls for British Open return to 'daddy Trump's' Turnberry

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Outspoken 1995 British Open winner John Daly called for Turnberry to be put back on the tournament rotation on Thursday, in a show of support for former US president Donald Trump.

The Scottish course, which was bought by Trump in 2014, was taken off the rotation in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January 2021.

Turnberry last hosted the British Open in 2012 and tournament organisers the R&A said it will not return until "the focus will be on the championship" rather than the course's proprietor.

Daly, who won the Open at St Andrews in 1995, is back at the home of golf this week thanks to his exemption as a former champion.

"I know they don't want to go back, but it would be great to see Turnberry again on the rotation," Daly said after carding a one over par round on Thursday.

"What daddy Trump has done to that place, I heard is amazing."

The 56-year-old has caught the eye in St Andrews with his typically eccentric dress sense and was even seen puffing on a cigarette during his practice rounds.

Daly's son John II is also attracting attention acting as his father's caddie.

The pair have been sponsored by American restaurant chain "Hooters" with their bright orange branding plastered across Daly's golfbag.

"I've always loved the British Open," added Daly. "Being here, the fans for all these years have been just awesome."

