Justin Rose withdraws from British Open with back injury

Justin Rose playing from the fourth tee during a practice round at St Andrews on Wednesday

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's Justin Rose withdrew from the 150th British Open just ahead of his scheduled tee-time in Thursday's first round, organisers announced.

The world number 50 pulled out due to a back injury, the R&A said in a brief statement, adding that he would be replaced by Rikuya Hoshino of Japan.

Hoshino took Rose's place in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's 2018 Open champion, Francesco Molinari, that went out at 8:14am (0714 GMT).

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"I've been getting around the clock treatment but it just doesn't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship."

Rose, 41, won the US Open in 2013 and came tied second in the British Open at Carnoustie in 2018.

© 2022 AFP