Record-breaker Topley strikes as England level India ODI series

London (AFP) – Reece Topley took 6-24, the best figures by any England bowler in a one-day international, as the world champions bounced back to beat India by 100 runs at Lord's on Thursday.

India, chasing 247 to win, were dismissed for 146 with more than 11 overs to spare as England, two days after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the Oval, produced a vastly improved display to leave this three-match series level at 1-1 heading into Sunday's finale at Old Trafford.

Topley's haul surpassed Paul Collingwood's previous England best of 6-31 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2005.

The injury-plagued left-arm quick's figures were also the best in an ODI at Lord's, beating Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi's 6-35 against Bangladesh in a World Cup match three years ago.

"It was a terrific team performance to bounce back from the other day and I'm just happy that I played my part," said player of the match Topley.

"It means a lot, it makes it all worthwhile to be honest," the 28-year-old added.

"It was just over that stand (at the Wellington hospital next to Lord's) where I had surgery three years ago so it has gone full circle which is crazy."

Thursday's match fell on the third anniversary of England's 2019 World Cup final win at Lord's.

But although their team contained five survivors from that XI, England's victory on Thursday was secured by players who weren't involved in a memorable Super Over success against New Zealand.

England, bowled out for just 110 at the Oval, were in danger of another uncompetitive total at 87-4.

But a seventh-wicket partnership of 62 between Moeen Ali, a member of the 2019 World Cup squad but not in the XI for the final, and David Willey, dropped on the eve of the tournament and replaced by the now-injured Jofra Archer, took them to 246 all out.

Moeen top-scored with 47 and Willey made 41.

England captain Jos Buttler, hailing a "great turnaround," said: "Reece Topley has played brilliantly recently. To bowl like he did in the T20s (where England were beaten 2-1 by India) and then come here and take 6-24 at Lord's - a special day."

No India batsman made more than the 29 managed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain and opener Rohit Sharma, lbw for a duck to Topley after an unbeaten 76 at the Oval, said: "England had the partnership in the middle with Ali and Willey but I still thought the win was achievable.

"We just didn't bat well enough to get there."

England's all left-arm new-ball duo of Willey and Topley reeled off four successive maidens at the start of India's chase, with the tourists slumping to 31-4 inside 12 overs.

After Rohit fell to Topley, India dangerman Rishabh Pant was also out for nought when he chipped Brydon Carse to mid-on.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, back after missing the Oval match with a groin problem, got off the mark with a straight driven four off Topley and later hit him for two more boundaries.

But the 33-year-old star batsman, without an international hundred since 2019, fell for 16 when caught behind off Willey.

Any lingering hope of an India win ended when Mohammed Shami (23) and Jadeja were dismissed off successive deliveries to leave the tourists 140-8 before Topley ended the match by taking two wickets in four balls to dismiss Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England had mainly been undone at the Oval by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 6-19.

But leg-spinner Chahal led the way for India at Lord's with 4-47 from his maximum 10 overs, a haul that included a burst of 3-16 in 18 balls that accounted for Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

