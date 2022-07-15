Argentina and Scotland make changes for decisive third Test

Pablo Matera, who started for Argentina in the first Test against Scotland but missed the second, captains the side for then third

Santiago del Estero (Argentina) (AFP) – Argentina made 11 changes to their starting lineup on Friday, bringing in a sevens specialist for his debut at scrum-half to face an equally new-look Scotland in the series-deciding third Test in Santiago del Estero.

Advertising Read more

After the hosts won the first clash 28-16 and lost the second 29-6 over the past two weekends, the two teams will meet at the Madre de Ciudades stadium on Saturday.

With several injuries in the pack, Argentina's Australian coach Michael Cheika said the changes were a chance "to give an opportunity to those who show their dedication."

Pablo Matera, who will captain in the absence of Julian Montoya, and veteran hooker Augustin Creevy both return.

Lautaro Bazan Velez, a junior Puma player-turned sevens star, will start at scrum half.

For Scotland, Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith, 21, will make his first start, replacing the injured Rory Hutchinson in one of eight changes by coach Gregor Townsend.

Scotland are without three backs. Kyle Rowe suffered an injury after coming off the bench last weekend and Darcy Graham was ruled out with a delayed concussion.

Kickoff at 16:10 pm (1910 GMT). Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ).

Team (15-1):

Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy; Matias Orlando; Matias Moroni; Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras; Lautaro Bazan Velez; Facundo Isa; Santiago Grondona; Pablo Matera (capt); Tomas Lavanini; Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi; Agustin Creevy; Thomas Gallo

Replacements:

Ignacio Ruiz; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro; Francisco Gomez Kodela; Marcos Kremer; Juan Martin Gonzalez; Gonzalo Bertranou; Tomas Albornoz; Lucio Cinti

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

Scotland (15-1)

Ollie Smith; Rufus McLean, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson (capt), Rory Darge; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Sam Johnson

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

burs-mlr/

© 2022 AFP