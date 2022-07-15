British Open leader Smith plans Peaky Blinders binge before 'brutal' weekend

Cameron Smith expects a "pretty brutal" weekend at St Andrews despite making light work of the Old Course on Friday

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – British Open leader Cameron Smith said he would put his feet up and watch Peaky Blinders to unwind following his superb second round of 64 on Friday as he gets ready for a "pretty brutal" weekend at St Andrews.

Smith followed his opening 67 on the Old Course with a flawless eight-under-par second round on Friday to move to 13 under par and hold a two-shot lead from Cameron Young.

That pair will be go out in the final group in Saturday's third round.

"It should be good. I think being off late again tomorrow afternoon it's obviously going to be a bit firmer, more like the first day, I would say," Smith said after a second round which featured six birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th.

"I would say it's going to be pretty brutal out there.

"I think there's going to be a few more gnarly pins, and I think being smart out there is definitely going to be the key to staying at the top of the leaderboard."

The world number six's halfway total of 131 is the lowest ever 36-hole score in an Open at St Andrews.

It is already a remarkable performance from the 28-year-old Brisbane native with the trademark mullet whose biggest win so far came at the Players Championship in March.

However, he insisted he would have no trouble unwinding ahead of his third round and would take his mind off golf by watching more episodes of Peaky Blinders.

After his opening round on Thursday he said he planned to watch several episodes of the BBC drama.

"I spent a bit of time talking to folks back home and watched two or three before I went to sleep. I probably will do the same thing tonight," he said.

"I might watch a few more and just try to stay up a little bit longer.

"I think it's really important. I think I've always done a good job of, once golf is finished, kind of getting on with life.

"I've told myself it's like a job. Don't take it home with you. And I think it's really important, especially in these big tournaments."

Aussie contingent

Smith, who came 10th in last week's Scottish Open at North Berwick, is expecting a big Australian following on the course on Saturday.

Indeed he is not the only Aussie in a position to contend for the Claret Jug going into the weekend.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott is in a tie for eighth on seven-under after shooting a 65, the second-lowest score of the day.

Min Woo Lee and Lucas Herbert are both on six-under.

"I think I've always been a pretty good player in tough conditions. I think most Aussies are, for some reason," said Smith, who finished tied second behind Dustin Johnson in the Masters in 2020.

"I think we're all brought up to be smart golfers, hit away from the pin sometimes, and that really serves us well in big tournaments and when the conditions get tough."

He added: "It's just exciting to be leading The Open after a couple of days. I think that experience tomorrow is going to be really cool.

"There's a lot of Aussies in the crowd, it seems like. I've had a lot of support the first couple of days and really can't wait for the next couple."

