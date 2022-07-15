Danish rollercoaster closes after teen killed

Flowers were laid at the site of the accident in which a 14-year-old girl was killed

Copenhagen (AFP) – A Danish amusement park said Friday it had closed a rollercoaster ride a day after an accident in which a teenage girl was killed and 14 years after four other people were injured in a separate incident.

The Cobra ride had propelled thrill-seekers at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (44 miles per hour) in the country's second largest city of Aarhus. The ride will now close permanently.

"After the 2008 accident and now this one in 2022, we no longer have confidence in the attraction being safe enough for it to continue," said Tivoli Friheden theme park director Henrik Ragborg Olesen.

The fatal accident happened on Thursday afternoon when a car broke loose, killing a 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen and injuring a 13-year-old boy, police said.

An investigation into the 2008 accident, in which four people were seriously injured, revealed a construction error to the Italian-designed 400-metre long, 25-metre high Cobra ride.

The Tivoli Friheden park is to remain closed until Monday.

