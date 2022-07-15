MLS issues 10-game doping ban for Kansas City defender Ford

Sporting Kansas City's Kortne Ford, at left during his days with the Colorado Rapids, was issued a 10-game ban by Major League Soccer on Friday for using performance-enhancing substances

New York (AFP) – Major League Soccer issued a 10-game doping suspension to Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford on Friday and fined him 20% of his annual salary.

The 26-year-old American tested positive for an unspecified performance-enhancing substance in a violation of the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Policy.

The ban began Wednesday and prevents Ford from taking part in exhibition matches, tournaments and scrimmages.

Ford will be eligible to return for Sporting Kansas City in a September 13 match against DC United.

Ford played in 2017 and 2018 for Colorado but underwent knee surgery in 2019 and 2020 and did not play either season.

This season, Ford made 12 appearances for Sporting, nine as a starter. He has one goal in 47 career MLS matches.

