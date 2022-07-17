Garcia set to quit DP World Tour over LIV Golf row

Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the 15th green during his third round at The Open

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Sergio Garcia said on Sunday he is set to quit the DP World Tour amid the fallout over the Spaniard's decision to join the controversial rebel series LIV Golf.

Garcia, who holds the record for the number of points won at Ryder Cups, would also be forfeiting his chance to participate in the biennial clash between Europe and the USA should he resign from the tour.

"The truth is I am quite sure about what I am going to do with the DP World Tour, I will probably leave it," said Garcia after finishing the British Open on two-under-par on.

"I want to play where I am wanted. I like to feel loved and in the European Tour I don't feel loved at the moment."

Garcia was just one of 24 players signed up to the LIV circuit to play in the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews this week.

However, their path to play in the majors could soon be blocked if LIV events are not awarded world rankings points.

"If I don't play the majors then I don't play them. In truth, that doesn't bother me much," Garcia said.

"It would be a shame to not play the Ryder Cup, but playing as I'm playing, I wouldn't be playing it anyway."

The 42-year-old ended his wait for a major win at the Masters in 2017, but saved his best for the Ryder Cup, where he was part of six European wins.

However, he said it was a clash with one of his former Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjorn at the BMW International Open in June that has led to his decision to leave the tour.

"Thomas Bjorn came to us in the BMW Championship and said 'all the players don't want you to be here'" said Garcia.

"That isn't nice and I am at the age where I won't stand for nonsense like that."

© 2022 AFP