Rams tackle Brown gets six-game ban for doping offence

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been handed a six-game ban for breaching the NFL's anti-doping rules, the league said Monday.

An NFL spokesperson said the 21-year-old, who made 13 appearances for the Rams as a rookie last season, would be eligible to return to play in mid-October.

"Bobby Brown of the Los Angeles Rams has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances," an NFL spokesperson said.

Brown can play in pre-season games and practices, but his ban will take effect from the start of the new season.

"He will be allowed to return to the Rams active roster on Monday, Oct. 17, following the team's Week 6 game vs. Carolina," the NFL said.

Brown was chosen by the Rams with the 117th pick of the 2021 draft.

