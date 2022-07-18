Rugby Australia condemns fans who branded Eddie Jones 'traitor'

Sydney (AFP) – Rugby Australia on Monday blasted the behaviour of Wallabies fans who called England coach Eddie Jones "a traitor" as "totally unacceptable", while banning a spectator for life after he climbed on top of the grandstand.

Video has emerged of Jones, who is Australian, being heckled several times after the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday which England won 21-17.

One clip showed him in a fiery verbal exchange with supporters after being called "a traitor", with Jones turning towards a beer-swilling man and yelling back at him.

"What did you say? What did you say," Jones shouted as a security official held him back. "Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it."

Rugby Australia condemned the abuse directed at Jones and other members of England's coaching team.

"The offensive remarks made by spectators in the Members' areas towards England staff were unacceptable -– and not representative of the values of rugby," said a statement from Andy Marinos, CEO of Rugby Australia.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we are working on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

"Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity -– as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night."

Marinos reserved particular scorn for a man who clambered up the SCG big screen and jumped onto the roof of a stand, reportedly urinating off the side.

"The deplorable actions of the alleged intruder that made his way to the roof of the grandstand were disgraceful and dangerous," he said.

"This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events, and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter."

England's victory in Sydney sealed the three-match series 2-1 after they had won the second Test in Brisbane 25-17. Australia won the opener in Perth 30-28.

