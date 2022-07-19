Rins to join Honda-LCR after Suzuki withdrawal

Paris (AFP) – Spaniard Alex Rins will join Honda-LCR next season after Suzuki announced their departure from MotoGP, his future outfit said on Tuesday.

Rins, 26, had been left without a team as Suzuki are pulling out of their deal with the sport four years early.

He will ride for Lucio Cecchinello's outfit replacing Alex Marquez, who has signed for Ducati-Gresini.

"I am very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team. Changing team and bike is a challenge but I am ready to give my 100% and to put into practice everything that I've learnt during my years in the MotoGP class," Rins said in a LCR Honda statement.

"Lucio and Honda's trust have been crucial for me in deciding to take on this challenge with this factory. I would like to thank them for this opportunity."

Rins' Suzuki team-mate and 2020 world champion Joan Mir has been linked with a move to Honda's factory team.

Rins is ninth in the overall MotoGP standings with nine races of the season remaining before the next event, the British Grand Prix on August 7.

© 2022 AFP