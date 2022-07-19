War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A man stands in front of a crater following a Russian airstrike in the Odessa region

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Ukraine MPs back security purge

In its largest political shake-up since Russia invaded, Ukraine's lawmakers endorse President Volodymyr Zelensky's shock decision to sack the country's top prosecutor and security chief.

Zelensky had asked parliament to approve the dismissals less than 48 hours after announcing Sunday that he was suspending the two officials over what he called the treasonous acts of dozens of employees under their authority.

He said the authorities are investigating over 650 cases of suspected collusion between officials and Russian forces.

Grain on menu at Putin-Erdogan meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet Tuesday in Tehran, with mechanisms to export grain from Ukraine top of the agenda.

The talks in the Iranian capital are seeking an agreement that would unblock Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain.

NATO member Turkey has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kyiv to try to broker an agreement on a safe way to get the grain out past a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports.

Odessa hit

Kyiv says Russian forces have fired a barrage of cruise missiles at the area around the southern port of Odessa, wounding at least six people including a child.

"One (missile) was shot down by air defences. Six hit a village. As a result, several residential buildings and other facilities were destroyed and caught fire," the Ukraine presidency says.

The Russian defence ministry claims strikes on Odessa have destroyed a stockpile of Western-supplied weapons.

Banned Russian channel back on air

Blocked in March as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on independent media outlets following the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian TV station Dozhd (Rain) is broadcasting again, from abroad.

The station began broadcasting at 1700 GMT on Monday via its YouTube channel with a news programme hosted by editor-in-chief and top presenter, Tikhon Dzyadko.

Dozhd had decided to suspend operations after authorities blocked its broadcasts which contained critical coverage of the conflict.

