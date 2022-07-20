Wiegman free to lead England after negative Covid test

England coach Sarina Wiegman will be able to take her place on the touchline for Wednesday's quarter-final against Spain

Brighton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England women's manager Sarina Wiegman will be able to take her place on the touchline for Wednesday's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after returning a negative test for coronavirus.

The Dutch coach missed the Lionesses 5-0 win over Northern Ireland on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

"England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested negative for Covid. Wiegman will now return to all elements of her role and will take her place on the bench for tonight's Quarter Final against Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium," the English Football Association said in a statement.

Wiegman's is just one of a series of Covid cases that have disrupted the tournament.

England reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will miss the clash against Spain after testing positive on Tuesday.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has returned to the squad after a positive test forced her to miss the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages.

Dutch star Vivianne Miedema returned to training on Wednesday after missing two matches, while Sweden have been hit by two positive cases for Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg ahead of their quarter-final against Belgium on Friday.

Pre-match tests are not mandatory for players or staff at the tournament.

No postponements are allowed so long as teams have at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper, available.

