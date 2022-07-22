Abbott hat-trick helps title-chasers Hampshire beat Gloucestershire

London (AFP) – South Africa's Kyle Abbott took a hat-trick as Hampshire beat Gloucestershire by six wickets on Friday to maintain their challenge for English cricket's County Championship title.

Gloucestershire, bottom of the First Division table, were 316-5 in their second innings at Cheltenham and threatening to deny the visitors a win when former Proteas quick Abbott, 35, struck either side of the lunch interval.

He ended Miles Hammond's marathon innings, dismissing the left-hander for a career-best 169, and then returned after the interval to take the wickets of Zafar Gohar and Tom Price with consecutive deliveries.

Abbott took the last five wickets to fall in 12 balls to finish with innings figures of 6-76, with Keith Barker taking 4-65.

Hampshire, set 82 to win after making Gloucestershire follow on, reached their target inside 10 overs.

Victory meant second-placed Hampshire, edged out for the title last season, are 14 points behind leaders and southern neighbours Surrey.

