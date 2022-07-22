Dhawan just short of century as India make 308-7 against West Indies

Port of Spain (AFP) – Shikhar Dhawan fell just short of an 18th century as India totalled 308 for seven against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

With the stand-in captain and the rest of the top-order seeking to make the most of the absence of some of the tourists' biggest stars, Dhawan laid the platform for what looked a huge total with an innings of 97 off 99 balls with three sixes and 10 fours decorating the left-hander's innings.

Put in on a sweltering morning, he saw opening partner Shubman Gill (64) play most of the shots early on before Gill was carelessly run out.

Shreyas Iyer stroked his way to 54 before becoming the second wicket for Gudakesh Motie.

Motie had earlier dismissed Dhawan via an excellent diving catch by Shamarh Brooks at backward-point as India lost momentum when ominously poised at 213 for one in the 34th over.

Motie and fellow left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein were the most economical of the West Indies bowlers although pacer Alzarri Joseph bolstered the home side's rearguard in the field with two important wickets.

West Indies suffered a setback before the start of play when former captain Jason Holder was ruled out after testing positive for Covid 19.

The Indians are without senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to a knee injury picked up in practice the day before.

