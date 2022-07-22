McIlroy to play at BMW PGA Championship

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will feature at the BMW PGA Championship

London (AFP) – Rory McIlroy has signed up to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth for the first time in three years in a boost to the DP World Tour during golf's civil war.

A clutch of major winners have signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series but McIlroy, the world number three, has been a vocal critic of the rebel circuit.

The BMW PGA Championship's prize fund of $8 million is only surpassed on the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, by the season-ending Championship in Dubai.

Alongside four-time major winner McIlroy, who was the 2014 champion at Wentworth, reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is confirmed alongside former US Open winner Jon Rahm.

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, and defending BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel are also scheduled to compete.

"I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship," said McIlroy.

"It's an event I always love playing. The West Course has been good to me in the past, and the fans are incredibly supportive."

