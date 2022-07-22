Peru's Garcia Leon strikes again in world 35km race walk

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon won her second race walk gold medal of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene after striding away to victory in the 35km event on Friday.

Garcia Leon won the first-ever world medal of any kind for Peru when she claimed victory in last week's event-opening 20km race walk.

And there was no stopping the 28-year-old Peruvian over the longer distance as she clocked a South American record time of 2hr 39min 16sec for victory.

In a mirror image of the 20km podium, Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claimed silver in a personal best of 2:40.03, while China's Qieyang Shijie took bronze in an Asian record time of 2:40.37.

