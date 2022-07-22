'You never know,' says Pogacar ahead of do-or-die Tour de France decider  

Friendly rivals: Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey fist bumps Tadej Pogacar at the start of Friday's stage

Cahors (France) (AFP) – Despite trailing by over three minutes going into the Tour de France's deciding weekend, defending champion Tadej Pogacar said "you never know" as he plotted the unlikely downfall of race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Saturday will be Pogacar's last chance to overhaul the Dane who has built a commanding 3min 26sec lead going into a 40.7km time-trial with just Sunday's traditionally ceremonial ride into Paris to follow.

"You never know," said Pogacar, who put two minutes into a seemingly invincible Primoz Roglic in similar circumstances on his way to the 2020 Tour de France title.

"It's been a tiring Tour and it's a very long time-trial," he said.

"I don't know what I have left in my legs, but I will give it my all.

"I'm not expecting a huge surprise, but you never know. It will be difficult and fast," he added.

The Tour de France stage 20 route for Saturday will deliver a winner

The race to the medieval town of Rocamaudor will be on top quailty surfaces that will be swept overnight and inspected again in the morning.

Some sections are, however, graded as "delicate" by the roads department.

The first 30km are considered straightforward by race director Thierry Gouvenou, with the final 10km featuring two small climbs.

