Australian Barber retains world javelin title

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber retained her javelin title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Friday.

Barber, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, threw a best of 66.91 metres.

There was drama in the battle for silver and bronze, however, as China's Liu Shiying and another Australian, Mackenzie Little, saw their medal hopes go up in flames in the sixth round.

Instead it was Haruka Kitaguchi who thought she had claimed silver with 63.27m on her sixth and final throw.

But she was usurped by American Kara Winger, who went out to 64.05 to claim silver, her Japanese rival bronze.

