Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins women's world 400m title

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas finally bagged world gold in the women’s 400m in Eugene on Friday.

Advertising Read more

Miller-Uibo, who was deprived gold in Doha in 2019 by Salwa Eid Nasr of Bahrain -- since banned from the Tokyo Games and these championships after three missed doping tests -- timed a world lead of 49.11 seconds at Hayward Field.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.75.

The smooth-running Miller-Uibo had a good start and was soon up on Fiordaliza Cofil in lane four.

Going hard down the back straight, Miller-Uibo then reeled in Jamaican Candice McLeod in lane five, with Dutch runner Lieke Klaver also going well in the outside lane.

As the field hit the home stretch, Miller-Uibo eased away comfortably, Paulino and Williams left to fight for minor medals as Klaver slipped, eventually finishing fourth.

© 2022 AFP