France's Kevin Mayer wins second world decathlon gold

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – France's Kevin Mayer won his second world decathlon gold on Sunday, benefiting from the withdrawal through injury of Olympic champion Damian Warner.

Mayer accrued 8,816 points after 10 disciplines over two days to follow up on previous world gold in 2017 in London.

Canada's Pierce Lepage claimed silver with 8,701pts while American Zach Ziemek took bronze (8,676).

The first day of action on Saturday saw Mayer register 10.62sec in the 100m, 7.54m in the long jump, 14.98m in the shot put, 2.05 in the high jump and 49.40 in the 400m, the one-lap tester that saw Olympic champ Warner of Canada crash out injured.

Sunday saw the French world record holder clock 13.92sec in the 110m hurdles, manage 49.44m in the discus throw, clear 5.40m in the pole vault and nail 70.31m in the javelin throw to give himself 8,145pts going into the 1,500m.

Mayer safely negotiated the final event, overtaking Lepage on the stretch to book himself a second world gold.

