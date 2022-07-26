Germany lose Buhl to Covid ahead of France semi-final

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Klara Buhl has been ruled out of Germany's Euro 2022 semi-final against France after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

"She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative," the German football association said in a tweet.

The Bayern Munich forward has been a key player as Germany have romped to the semi-finals by winning all four of their matches without conceding a goal.

Buhl scored in the impressive 2-0 win over Spain in the group stages, but was mocked by her teammates after a glaring miss in the quarter-final win over Austria.

The winner of Germany and France's clash in Milton Keynes will face hosts England or Sweden in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Buhl could still feature in the final should she test negative beforehand.

© 2022 AFP