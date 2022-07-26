No French inferiority complex against Germany for Euro semi-final

Milton Keynes (United Kingdom) (AFP) – French defender Wendie Renard believes there is no reason for her side to have an inferiority complex when they face eight-time winners Germany in Wednesday's Euro 2022 semi-final.

Les Bleues ended their long wait just to get beyond the quarter-final stage of a women's Euro by beating holders the Netherlands in the last eight.

But Renard, who has won the Champions League eight times at club level with Lyon, said this France side will only be remembered if they go on to win the country's first ever major women's tournament.

"We have often spoken of German superiority, but there is no complex to have," Renard said at her pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"If we don't win the trophy, nobody will talk about us. People only talk about the winners, people talk about you if you win a trophy.

"I'm fully focused on that. It's a tough game tomorrow against a team that has won this trophy many times but I believe in my teammates."

France ultimately needed Eve Perisset's penalty in extra-time to see off the Dutch 1-0 despite dominating almost the entire 120 minutes.

And French boss Corinne Diacre stressed the need to be far more efficient in front of goal is they are to see off a German side that are yet to concede in the tournament.

"What matters tomorrow is not having the ball or not but being efficient when we do have it," said Diacre.

"If you are not efficient, the possession doesn't help you. We want to finish the game strongly and score earlier than we did last time against the Netherlands. Above all, we want to be efficient in both boxes."

Germany's pre-match preparations have been dealt a blow by the loss of Klara Buhl to a positive case of coronavirus.

The Bayern Munich forward is asymptomatic and no other German player or staff member has tested positive for Covid.

Buhl could still be available for Sunday's final if she tests negative in time.

"We will do our best to stay in the tournament so we can give her something to smile about," said Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

© 2022 AFP