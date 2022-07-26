PSG confirm Mukiele arrival from RB Leipzig

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Tuesday the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

PSG did not reveal the fee for the former Montpellier right-back but media reports claim they have paid between 10-15 million euros ($10.12-$15.18 million).

Mukiele was born in Paris suburb Montreuil and came through Laval's academy before spending four seasons at Leipzig, winning last season's German Cup.

"Playing for your hometown team is obviously a dream. Playing for Paris is a massive honour for me, for my friends and for my family, and I'm really happy to have worked so hard to be here today," Mukiele told the club's website.

"Being at Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world, shows that the work that I've done in the last few years has been rewarded."

Mukiele is the French champions' third summer recruit after Portugal midfielder Vitinha and young French striker Hugo Ekitike.

Mukiele made his France debut and so far only international appearance last September and he said featuring at this year's World Cup is his goal.

"A player should have many aims, and my aim is to do my best to try to be at the World Cup," he said.

"I'll need to be good in training and then in games and to perform well week in, week out.

"Either way, that's what I plan to do in order to take part in the next World Cup."

© 2022 AFP