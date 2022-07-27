LIV Golf announces 14-event league for 2023

Phil Mickelson is one of the stars who signed up to LIV Golf

London (AFP) – The breakaway LIV Golf series on Wednesday announced a 14-event league for 2023, with organisers aiming to expand their reach across the globe.

The Saudi-backed rebel series launched this year with eight events, vying for talent with the US PGA Tour and the Europe-based DP World Tour in a bitter battle that has created deep divisions within the sport.

Star players recruited by LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman include major winners Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

LIV Golf said Wednesday that 48 players and 12 team franchises would compete in a 14-event Golf League next year.

Players will be competing for $405 million in prize money, with the season culminating in a team matchplay grand finale.

Organisers emphasised the schedule "will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events".

The full list of tournaments will be announced at a later date.

LIV Golf League players will also be expected to compete in International Series tournaments -- events staged in partnership with the Asian Tour.

In total, LIV Golf will put on 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023.

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximise our beloved sport's true potential," said Norman, a former world number one.

"Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with," added the Australia golf great, a two-time winner of the British Open.

US players who have signed up to LIV Golf have been indefinitely suspended from the PGA Tour, meaning they are no longer eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, a team event that takes place every two years and pits the United States against Europe.

The DP World Tour fined its members who played in last month's inaugural LIV event in London and banned them from three events, but no indefinite suspensions have yet been imposed.

The third event of this year's LIV series starts in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

