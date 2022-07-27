Real held by America in US friendly

Club America's Henry Martín celebrates after giving his team the lead against Real Madrid on Tuesday

San Francisco (AFP) – Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were on target as Spanish giants Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Mexican side Club America in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Fidalgo's 82nd-minute penalty denied Real victory in a game played on a makeshift surface at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

America took the lead with a shock early goal after just five minutes, as Henry Martin latched onto a shot by Miguel Layun and helped it into the net.

But Real responded with an equaliser from Benzema after 22 minutes.

The French international surged towards the penalty area and played a neat one-two with Marco Asensio before curling a low finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Guillermo Ochoa.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti made wholesale changes at half-time, with seven substitutions, which included Benzema making way for Rodrygo and Asensio coming off for Hazard.

Hazard did not take long to make an impact, converting a 55th-minute spot kick after America defender Salvador Reyes was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Hazard's penalty looked like settling a drab encounter but America got back on level terms eight minutes from time when Vinicius made the slightest of contact with Fidalgo just inside the area.

Fidalgo, who started his professional career with Real Madrid's B team but did not graduate to the senior squad, stepped up to convert the penalty.

Real Madrid conclude their US tour on Saturday against Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

© 2022 AFP