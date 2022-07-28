England boss Jones says would 'jump' at chance to coach in NRL

England head coach Eddie Jones would 'jump' at the chance to coach an Australian rugby league side

Sydney (AFP) – England rugby union coach Eddie Jones said he would "jump" at the chance to coach an Australian rugby league side, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs being his "dream team".

The 62-year-old is contracted with England until the end of the World Cup in France next year, but his future after that is unclear.

The Australian has been linked with a return to the Wallabies, who he used to coach, but is also a lifelong rugby league fan and appears open to switching codes.

"I like the game," he told Australian broadcaster Nine late Wednesday in Sydney, where he has remained after guiding England to a morale-boosting 2-1 series win over the Wallabies this month.

"If there was an opportunity there (in the National Rugby League) I would jump at it, but the reality is it's probably not going to be there."

Asked directly if he would like to coach South Sydney, he said: "That would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

"From the age of five, I've supported Souths. (To coach the Rabbitohs) would be fantastic."

He added that if the job was offered to him he would "100 percent" take it.

Jones, who took charge of England in 2015, was under intense pressure earlier this year after a poor Six Nations campaign, but their series success in Australia strengthened his position.

He will be aiming to go one better at the World Cup after taking England to the final of the 2019 tournament in Japan, where they were beaten by South Africa.

Jones also reached the 2003 final as Wallabies coach, losing to England on that occasion.

