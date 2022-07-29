Leader Vos wins stage 6 of women's Tour de France

Team Jumbo Visma's Marianne Vos kept the yellow jersey in the women's Tour de France after collecting her second stage win on Friday

Rosheim (France) (AFP) – Marianne Vos of Team Jumbo-Visma kept a firm grip on the leader's yellow jersey on the women's Tour de France with victory in Friday's sixth stage between Saint-Die-des-Vosges and Rosheim.

Advertising Read more

The 35-year-old Dutch rider edged out Team UAE Emirates' Marta Bastianelli and Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx in the sprint for the line at the end of the 128.6km stage.

Lorena Wiebes, who won the opening stage in Paris and triumphed again in Thursday's stage five, finished 7min 34sec behind her compatriot Vos after suffering a nasty fall, along with Kopecky and Alena Amialiusik, 24km from the finish.

It was a second stage win and fifth podium in the six stages of the Tour for Vos who leads Valcar's Italian rider Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon/SRAM by 30 seconds with two stages to come.

Saturday's seventh stage could provide a big shake-up as the Tour heads into the mountain for the first time with three big climbs and a 3,000 metres rise in altitude between Selestat and Le Markstein in the east of France. The race ends on Sunday.

All the breakaways on the Tour so far have come to nothing and the Alsace wine route on Friday was equally unforgiving.

Marie Le Net, the last survivor of the 14 escapes during the day, was caught in the descent to Rosheim, four kilometres from the finish.

Vos positioned herself perfectly in the final sprint and had too much power for Bastianelli and Lopecky.

© 2022 AFP