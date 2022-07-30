England's Livingstone eager to shed 'cameo' tag

England's Liam Livingstone hits out during the second T20 against South Africa in Cardiff

London (AFP) – Liam Livingstone is desperate to be known for more than "cameo" innings as England head into their final white-ball match of the 2022 home season.

Advertising Read more

The 28-year-old Lancashire batsman has a well-deserved reputation as a brilliant ball-striker capable of hitting huge sixes.

But his 34 international appearances in both limited-overs formats have yielded just one hundred and one fifty.

It is a record Livingstone is keen to improve heading into Sunday's third Twenty20 international against South Africa in Southampton, which will decide the outcome of a three-match series currently level at 1-1.

During the past month, Livingstone's top-score in 10 white-ball games for England has been 42 not out, although his quickfire 38 off 26 balls at Old Trafford helped England defeat the Proteas in a one-day international.

Nevertheless, the spin-bowling all-rounder has had enough of producing "cameo" innings.

"I think that has been the word I have seen everywhere, to be honest," Livingstone told reporters at Southampton on Saturday.

"I feel like I have been able to affect certain games but I just haven't got that big score to go on and win a game for the team.

"Hopefully that is tomorrow (Sunday). If not, it is not as though I feel out of nick. I feel like I am playing really well but I just need a couple of things to go my way and hopefully I can get a big score in to help the team towards winning."

From next week, Livingstone will be involved in the second season of English domestic cricket's Hundred competition, with two new franchise leagues, in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, set to be added to the calendar in January.

With England scheduled to be away to the Proteas in white-ball cricket early in 2023, Livingstone has been tipped to feature in the new six-team tournament in South Africa.

"I will be playing in one of them," said Livingstone with a smile.

"We will have to play international cricket in South Africa in January and some of the lads will get experience of playing in South Africa for a few (franchise) games before that, which I think is perfect for us as a team.

"We are getting to travel around the world and compete in different franchise leagues and in conditions where we are going to places where we have to go to and win games for England."

Livingstone, though, remains determined to play Test cricket and any all-format England international could find it hard to feature in South Africa's new T20 competition.

It will take place immediately after England's Test series in Pakistan, which will occur following the T20 World Cup in Australia.

© 2022 AFP