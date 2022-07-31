Debinha gives holders Brazil Copa America Femenina win

Bucaramanga (Colombia) (AFP) – Debinha scored the only goal of the game as favorites Brazil retained their Copa America Feminina title with a 1-0 win over hosts Colombia in Bucaramanga on Saturday night.

It was Brazil's fourth title in a row -- and eighth in nine editions -- with Colombia finishing runners-up for the third time in the last four tournaments.

Both sides, though, qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year.

Third-placed Argentina, who beat Paraguay 3-1 on Friday, also qualified for the World Cup.

The decisive moment in the final came on 39 minutes as Debinha converted a penalty after she had been fouled in the area by Manuela Vanegas.

"It wasn't the beautiful game, but it was efficient," said Brazil's Swedish coach Pia Sundhage.

"Colombia also didn't have great chances and we kept a clean sheet, I think we were the better team."

Brazil have won every edition of the women's Copa America except for 2006 when they were pushed into second place by the hosts Argentina.

