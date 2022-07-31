Hendricks and Markram take South Africa to 191-5 in England T20 decider

In the runs again - South Africa's Reeza Hendricks hits out in the 3rd T20 against England at Southampton

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – The in-form Reeza Hendricks hit his third fifty of the series and Aiden Markram also scored a half-century as South Africa set England a target of 192 to win the third and deciding Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Opening batsman Hendricks made 70 and Markram an unbeaten 51 in a total of 191-5, with recalled left-arm quick David Willey leading England's attack with 3-25 in Southampton.

England are bidding to win their first series under new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler after South Africa levelled this three-match contest with a 58-run victory in Cardiff.

The decision to recall Willey in place of Richard Gleeson reaped an early reward when he had potential dangerman Quinton de Kock chopping onto his stumps for a three-ball duck.

But South Africa recovered either side of a brief rain delay, with the Proteas 53-1 at the end of the powerplay.

A further weather interruption could not prevent Hendricks completing a 42-ball fifty and he then upped the tempo with three boundaries in a 16th over bowled by Sam Curran.

He was eventually well caught by wicketkeeper Buttler off the expensive Chris Jordan (1-52).

But Markram, back in South Africa's T20 team for the first time since last year's World Cup, having first provided solid support, went on to a 36-ball fifty before Proteas captain David Miller, in his 100th match at this level, chipped in with a quickfire 22.

