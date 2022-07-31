Hossain stars for Bangladesh before Raza boosts Zimbabwe

Bangladesh bowler Mosaddek Hossain (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (R) during the second Twenty20 cricket international at Harare Sports Club on July 31, 2022.

Harare (AFP) – Bangladesh bowler Mosaddek Hossain wreaked havoc before Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza came to the rescue in Harare on Sunday in the second of a three-match Twenty20 international series.

Zimbabwe recovered from a disastrous start with opener Regis Chakabva out from the first ball of the innings to post 135-8 as they seek to stretch a six-match winning run in the shortest format.

Hossain, who had never taken more than two wickets in a T20 international, captured five for the loss of 20 runs in four overs to leave the hosts reeling at 31-5.

Pakistan-born Raza and Ryan Burl then stopped the rot, adding 80 runs for the sixth wicket as none of five other Bangladesh bowlers could emulate Hossain.

Raza scored 62 off 53 deliveries, including two sixes and four fours, before being caught in the covers by Munim Shahriar off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.

Apart from Raza, Burl (32) and Luke Jongwe (11 not out) were the only Zimbabwe batsmen to reach double figures.

