Galtier expects more signings as PSG near Sanches deal

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday he hopes for three more signings before the end of the transfer window, on top of the expected arrival of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches.

Galtier, appointed last month to replace Mauricio Pochettino, has seen the Ligue 1 champions bring in Portuguese international Vitinha, French defender Nordi Mukiele and young striker Hugo Ekitike.

Sanches, 24, is set to be reunited with Galtier having worked with him at Lille.

But ahead of PSG's first game of the new league season away to Clermont on Saturday, Galtier called for further reinforcements before the end of August.

"I want a certain number of players in my squad, players who are very similar in level, to perform well throughout the season and to create healthy competition," he said at a news conference.

"But are these three players going to arrive quickly, later or not at all? I don't know. I know the club is doing all it can to have a very competitive squad."

