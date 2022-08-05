Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Kylian Mbappe will miss PSG's first game of the new Ligue 1 season against Clermont on Saturday with an adductor injury

Paris (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain's first Ligue 1 outing of the new season this weekend against Clermont with an adductor injury, his club said on Friday.

PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont for Saturday's game "due to pain in his adductor muscles" and will instead remain behind for treatment.

"A further update will be provided in 72 hours time."

Mbappe already missed PSG's 4-0 win over Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy in Tel-Aviv, Israel last weekend due to a suspension carried over from the last campaign.

PSG begin their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a new coach, Christophe Galtier having taken over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both scored against Nantes, are in the squad along with new signings Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

