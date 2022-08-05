Liton retires hurt after scoring unbeaten 81 for Bangladesh

Bangladesh opener Liton Das made 81 from 89 balls before being stretchered off with a hamstring injury in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare

Harare (AFP) – Bangladesh opener Liton Das was stretchered off the field with a suspected hamstring injury after scoring an unbeaten 81 against Zimbabwe on Friday in the first of a three one day internationals.

Liton was among four batters to post half centuries as the tourists made 303-2 in their 50 overs at Harare Sports Club after Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl.

His runs came off 89 deliveries and included nine fours and a six as Bangladesh sought revenge for a 2-1 Twenty20 series loss to Zimbabwe last Tuesday.

Anamul Haque struck 73 runs and captain Tamim Iqbal 62 and Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten 52 for the visitors, who beat the West Indies 3-0 in an ODI series last month.

Das and Tamim put on 119 for the first wicket before being separated when the skipper was caught at short thirdman by Innocent Kaia after skewing off a top edge.

Bangladesh were 171-1 when Liton retired and they added a further 96 before Wellington Musakanda caught Anamul at long-on.

All the Zimbabwe bowlers struggled with wicket-takers Victor Nyauchi and Sikandar Raza conceding 113 runs between them.

