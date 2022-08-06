Vermeil among eight inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

Retired NFL coach Dick Vermeil was among eight people inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2022 in ceremonies at Canton, Ohio

New York (AFP) – Dick Vermeil, who guided two teams to the Super Bowl in 15 seasons as an NFL coach, was among eight people inducted Saturday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vermeil, 85, coached the then-St. Louis Rams to victory over Tennessee in the 2000 Super Bowl after having guided Philadelphia into the 1981 NFL championship game, where the Eagles lost to the then-Oakland Raiders.

He spent seven seasons with the Eagles, three with the Rams and five more with Kansas City, compiling a career record of 120-109 before making a final retirement after the 2005 NFL season.

Vermeil became the 28th NFL head coach to join the lineup of legends.

"I will forever be appreciative and grateful for this honor," Vermeil said. "I just never put myself in the same category of those other 27 coaches, so I am deeply in debt to so many contributors to my career."

Others inducted in ceremonies at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included wide receiver Cliff Branch, tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills, official Art McNally and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.

