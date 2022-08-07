Lewandowski scores first Barcelona goal in Pumas rout

Barcelona (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski scored his first Barcelona goal in a 6-0 rout of Mexican side Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy pre-season clash on Sunday.

On his Camp Nou bow, the Polish international, who switched from Bayern Munich in the summer, scored after three minutes from a particularly tight angle.

Pedri added the second and fourth goals in the fifth and 19th minutes, sandwiching a strike from Ousmane Dembele.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong completed the rout in the second half.

Lewandowski also played a key part in Pedri's second goal with an inspired pass to set up the midfielder.

Barcelona begin their La Liga season at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

