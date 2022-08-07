Ramsey scores on Nice debut to rescue draw in Toulouse

Paris (AFP) – Aaron Ramsey struck a minute into his Nice debut after coming on as a substitute to salvage a 1-1 draw away to promoted Toulouse on the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season.

The Wales international curled in an equaliser on 78 minutes Sunday to cancel out a first-half goal by new Toulouse signing Thijs Dallinga.

Ramsey, 31, left Juventus when his contract was terminated at the end of July, and swiftly reappeared just across the border at Nice after penning a one-year deal.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was named on the bench by Nice coach Lucien Favre following his arrival this week from Leicester City, the club he won the Premier League title with in 2016.

