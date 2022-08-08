Title-chasing Espargaro fractures heel in Silverstone crash

Aprilia's Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro in action at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit

Barcelona (AFP) – Title-chasing Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro fractured his right heel in a crash at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, his Aprilia team confirmed on Monday.

Espargaro, second in the world championship behind Fabio Quartararo, competed in Sunday's race despite a heavy fall during the final practice the day before.

"As the injury does not require surgical treatment, Aleix has been prescribed seven days of total rest during which he will have to use crutches," the team revealed after medical tests in Barcelona.

The 33-year-old finished ninth in Sunday's race, won by Italian Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, and remains second in the championship 22 points behind French Yamaha rider Quartararo.

The next race of the season will be in Austria on August 21.

Espargaro won his first MotoGP race this season, in Argentina, also giving Aprilia a first success in the elite motorcycle category.

