Keightley to stand down as England women's cricket coach

London (AFP) – Lisa Keightley is to leave her role as coach of the England women's team at the end of the home season, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

An ECB statement said the former Australia international, 50, had informed the board she would not be seeking a contract extension.

Keightley has been in the role since January 2020.

But on her watch England -- one of the best resourced women's teams in world cricket -- surrendered the 50-over World Cup title they had won on home soil five years ago with a crushing 71-run defeat by Australia, now the dominant force in the women's game, in this year's final in Christchurch.

Australia also overwhelmed England 12-4 in the most recent multi-format Ashes series.

Keightley took England to the semi-finals of the 2020 T20 World Cup.

But only last week the team suffered the disappointment of missing out on a podium finish in the inaugural women's Commonwealth Games T20 competition, with the hosts narrowly defeated by India in the semi-finals before a heavy loss to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at Edgbaston.

However, it is understood Keightley and the ECB came to an agreement prior to the Commonwealth Games.

Keightley's last series in charge will be the visit of India in September, with her successor to be appointed ahead of the 2023 T20 World Cup in February.

"We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and passion Lisa has shown over the last two-and-a-half years in the role," director of England women's cricket Jonathan Finch said.

"Leading an international team is challenging at the best of times. It is more challenging during a pandemic, and Lisa has been able to continue the development of the team during what has been the toughest period we have faced off the field."

Keightley has been the first England coach to benefit from professional contracts in domestic women's cricket, which were introduced in 2019 and have helped the likes of fast bowler Issy Wong and batter Alice Capsey earn international honours.

ECB interim chief executive Clare Connor, herself a former England women's captain, added: "I'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to Lisa for all her efforts across the last two-and-a-half years.

"Lisa was always a fierce opponent when she represented Australia, and she's brought that same pride, passion and will to win into everything she's done with the England Women's team."

