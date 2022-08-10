Vienna dims street lighting as energy prices soar

Vienna (AFP) – Vienna, a city known for its Christmas markets and its New Year concert, is cutting back on public lighting in the face of soaring energy prices.

"There will be no Christmas illuminations this year on the Ring," the famous boulevard that encircles the centre of the Austrian capital, city spokeswoman Roberta Kraft told AFP.

And the lights at the Christmas market in the square in front of the city hall would only be switched on at night and not at dusk, as in previous years, "which is to say about an hour later, on average, every day", she said.

The city authorities said they had not calculated exactly how much they would save, but the move comes after energy prices have skyrocketed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its response to Western sanctions.

Last Friday, the Austrian Energy Agency announced that its electricity price index for September rose by more than 256 percent year-on-year.

Austria, with its population of nine million, is very dependent on tourism and its end-of-year celebrations are a major motor of the economy.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down much international travel, more than four million people visited Vienna's famous Christmas markets in 2019.

In 2021, around 30 of Vienna's shopping streets were lit up for seven hours a day, from November 12 until early January.

