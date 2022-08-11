Rain break sparks Ruud's rally past Bautista Agut

Norway's Casper Ruud hits a return against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on the way to a third-round victory in the ATP Montreal Masters

Montreal (AFP) – Casper Ruud kept his ATP Montreal Masters title hopes alive on Thursday as he duelled for more than three hours to overcome Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the third round.

The Norwegian who at fourth is the highest seed still standing, said he regrouped during a 69-minute interruption as thunderstorms passed over the area after two sets had been completed.

Ruud said time in the locker room was the perfect antidote for a game which had gone slightly stale as he battled the Spaniard.

"Thanks to the weather gods," he said. "It was a tough battle, the first two sets, two hours 20 minutes of good intensity.

"But I was feeling it a bit in the legs, it was tough to find my intensity. The rain gave me time to breathe and regain some energy."

Ruud wrapped up a long afternoon on his fourth match point, ending with 54 winners and 39 unforced errors.

"I'm still surviving, there will be another match tomorrow and I'll try to survive it," he said of his upcoming quarter-final.

The world No. 7 is now the top target after the second-round exits on Wednesday of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He has won three titles this season and owns a match record of 37-13. He reached the Miami final in April but lost to rising Spanish star Alcaraz.

