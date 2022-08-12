Hard work for Halep in Toronto WTA win over Gauff

Simona Halep of Romania defeated American Coco Gauff to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters tournament

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – Simona Halep served twice for her match against Coco Gauff without success on Friday before finally securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) quarter-final victory at the WTA Toronto Masters.

The former number one, a two-time winner in Canada, made hard work of her triumph over the rising American teenager who just missed a chance at cracking the world ranking top-10 for the first time.

Halep needed a second-set tiebreaker to advance into the semi-finals in just under two hours.

Double Grand Slam champion Halep earned her leading 183rd match win at the Masters 1000 level. She now owns 36 victories in 2022.

Gauff fired a backhand into the net on Halep's first match point to end the encounter and lose her eighth straight set against the 30-year-old Romanian.

On Saturday, Halep will play her 29th Masters semi-final against the winner of a later match between US seventh seed Jessica Pegula or Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

